2023 World Airline Awards: Singapore Airlines Named World’s Best Airline; Vistara Ranks 16th

The 2023 World Airline Awards were recently unveiled during a grand ceremony held at the renowned Air and Space Museum, as part of the Paris Air Show. Over 350 guests, including numerous airline CEOs, Presidents, and Senior Management, attended the event to accept their accolades. True to tradition, the ceremony featured a splendid display of airline cabin crew, representing their respective corporate brands in their distinctive uniforms.

The World Airline Awards which began in 1999, is widely regarded as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry'. It is said to be totally independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event paid by the organisers, Skytrax.