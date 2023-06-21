2023 World Airline Awards: Singapore Airlines Named World’s Best Airline; Vistara Ranks 16th
The 2023 World Airline Awards have been announced in a gala ceremony held in the iconic Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show
Singapore Airlines has been named the World's Best Airline at the 2023 World Airline Awards. This is the fifth time that the airline has won the prestigious accolade. Indian airlines like Vistara was ranked 16th whereas IndiGo was ranked at 43rd position.
2023 World Airline Awards
The 2023 World Airline Awards were recently unveiled during a grand ceremony held at the renowned Air and Space Museum, as part of the Paris Air Show. Over 350 guests, including numerous airline CEOs, Presidents, and Senior Management, attended the event to accept their accolades. True to tradition, the ceremony featured a splendid display of airline cabin crew, representing their respective corporate brands in their distinctive uniforms.
The World Airline Awards which began in 1999, is widely regarded as 'the Oscars of the aviation industry'. It is said to be totally independent and impartial with all of the customer survey costs and awards event paid by the organisers, Skytrax.
Here are the Top 20 Airlines of 2023
Where Do Indian Airlines Stand in 2023 World Airline Awards?
Vistara was again named winner of the Best Airline in India/South Asia award. It also won the Best Airline Staff Service for the region. IndiGo maintained its winning No. 1 position as the Best Low-Cost Airline in India / South Asia.
Vistara was the only Indian airline to feature in the list of World's Top 20 Airlines. The airline has been consistently ranked among the best in India for its service, comfort, and amenities. IndiGo is the largest airline in India, and it has also been praised for its low fares and efficient operations.
With immense joy and gratitude, we thank you for contributing towards our big win at the Skytrax Awards!— Vistara (@airvistara) June 20, 2023
We are deeply grateful to our CEO, Mr. Vinod Kannan, whose exceptional leadership has been instrumental in guiding us towards this remarkable achievement.#VistaraLove pic.twitter.com/nH7eQTpnQu
ð IndiGo wins Best Low-Cost Airline in India/South Asia for the 13th time at the World Airline Awards! ðat the Paris Air Show 2023âï¸. #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo #ParisAirShow2023 pic.twitter.com/qw6wsa0i8T— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 20, 2023
The World Airline Awards, also known as the Skytrax World Airline Awards, are an annual awards ceremony that recognises the best airlines in the world. The awards are based on a survey of over 20 million airline passengers, who rate more than 350 airlines on a range of factors, including seat comfort, food and beverage, service, and cleanliness. The World Airline Awards are a resource for travellers who are looking for the best possible airline experience. The awards can help travellers to identify airlines that offer excellent service, comfort, and amenities.