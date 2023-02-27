2023 Will Be Good To Build Portfolios And Book Profit, Says Quest Investment's Aniruddha Sarkar

The market will remain very range-bound this year and too many factors would affect investor sentiment, according Quest Investment Advisors Pvt. Chief Investment Officer Aniruddha Sarkar said.

"We don't see the market (Nifty) going below 17,000 points and beyond 19,000 points," Sarkar told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "The way we have entered into the market this year is very different from last year," he said, pointing out that there was a lot of optimism in 2022 as the previous two years were "really good".

The year 2023 will be very good in terms of building portfolios and booking profit for investors who are planning to go for a long run, according to Sarkar.