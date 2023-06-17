Layoffs and AI Are Changing Tech’s Once-Invincible Job Market

Whatever you call it, this reversal of the decade-long hiring boom has rolled across sunny Silicon Valley like a cold fog. Job loss has always been part of the tech industry, but it’s generally associated with startups failing and dumping all of their workers, who easily land elsewhere. This time, workers can no longer bet on being quickly swept up by other startups or trillion-dollar behemoths. “It used to be if you had a pulse and could do basic coding exercises, you could get a six-figure offer from a bunch of companies,” says one startup executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic. “Now people come to me and ask, ‘Are there roles at this company?’ and the company says, ‘We’re not really hiring right now.’ And that’s like, whoa.”