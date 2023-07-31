2023: A Transitional Year For Indian IT After A Pandemic Boom
Investors seem to have priced in muted growth for the next few quarters and are already looking at FY25 for cues, Moshe Katri says
Delayed spending by clients may last a full year, if not more, for India's $245-billion IT services sector, according to a U.S.-based equity analyst tracking the industry’s first-quarter earnings.
"On one hand, you’re seeing a very large deal pipeline and actual deal wins coming in … On the flip side, clients are saying, 'Let’s not start ramping today; let’s wait a quarter or two’. And that’s definitely impacting visibility for the sector," Moshe Katri, managing director of equity research at Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities, told BQ Prime’s Hiral Dadia during an interview on Friday, July 28.
"And I think in general, it feels like calendar 2023 is going to be more of a transitional year for the sector after two to three very strong years of client spending."
The assessment holds.
India’s top software services firms clocked constant-currency revenue growth of -4.2% to +1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as against high single-digit to double-digit expansion seen a year earlier. Deal-making remains sticky, except it has moved to the efficiency side of things rather than staying discretionary. Essentially, deal wins aren’t converting into revenue.
"I think, at this point, it’s more about timing than anything else," Katri said. "The delays are happening on the discretionary side. That deal flow that’s coming through is coming on the cost-takeout side. And this is really what’s going to drive growth in the next few quarters."
Segmental Performance
To be sure, the concentration of revenue from a few streams is what’s hurting Indian IT firms. The financial services vertical—which brings in at least a third of earnings—has had it particularly bad. The relentless rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to control inflation in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war have made BFSI clients cautious about their IT spending. Matters simply became worse after a mini-banking crisis earlier this year.
"Typically, in a slowdown, you’ll have weakness in BFSI. You see that in hi-tech and telecom, and in retail as well," Katri said. "It’s pretty typical of any type of slowdown."
What’s shining through is the healthcare and life sciences business. The BPO [business process outsourcing] is also holding up. Products and platforms, the mainstay of HCL Technologies Ltd., which has performed relatively well, are very sticky.
People Power
Katri isn’t much concerned about the decline in headcount, amid easing attrition rates, at India’s top IT companies. Over the past few quarters, some of the country’s largest private employers have lost a total of 15,000 employees.
"Hiring is a function of demand. So it's not a huge surprise," Katri said. "Firms in the space have a lot of flexibility in terms of how many people they need to have and how many they want to have on the bench."
But IT firms will need to have a robust bench for when demand returns.
"I think, at this point, companies need to decide how much to leave on the bench to absorb demand when it comes back. And how much to cut (so that there isn’t a drag on margins)," Katri said. "It’s a delicate balance to strike. When the demand comes back, it takes time to build that bench. If you do not have the right skillset on the bench, you will lose business."
He isn’t much concerned about profitability either, despite delayed revenue conversion.
"This is a business where you can really fine-tune your bench to be able to meet specific margin targets. So, I’m not really worried about margins at this point. And Generative AI, hypothetically, can actually improve productivity and actually help margins down the road."
Buy, Sell Or Hold
What should investors looking to buy into Indian IT do in such a scenario?
Infosys stock dropped nearly 10% after its first-quarter earnings were announced but has recovered more than half since then. A topsy-turvy Nifty IT, which came off the TCS-fuelled highs after Infosys’ earnings, has held onto some gains.
"I think the market kind of understands that the next few quarters are going to be muted in terms of growth and has started to look beyond the next calendar year."
Valuation-wise, most of the Indian IT stocks are on an even keel.
In a trough, Indian IT firms enjoy a price-to-earnings ratio of 12-13 times. That rises to mid-to-high 20s during a crest. At present, the PE ratio is somewhere in the middle, Katri said.
"This is the time when investors start making assumptions about the next year. So, we've been kind of a bit more constructive on the sector, given the deal flow, the deal wins coming through," Katri said. It's only a matter of time, and timing, that those deals start paying off.