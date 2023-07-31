2023: A Transitional Year For Indian IT After A Pandemic Boom

Delayed spending by clients may last a full year, if not more, for India's $245-billion IT services sector, according to a U.S.-based equity analyst tracking the industry’s first-quarter earnings.

"On one hand, you’re seeing a very large deal pipeline and actual deal wins coming in … On the flip side, clients are saying, 'Let’s not start ramping today; let’s wait a quarter or two’. And that’s definitely impacting visibility for the sector," Moshe Katri, managing director of equity research at Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities, told BQ Prime’s Hiral Dadia during an interview on Friday, July 28.

"And I think in general, it feels like calendar 2023 is going to be more of a transitional year for the sector after two to three very strong years of client spending."

The assessment holds.

India’s top software services firms clocked constant-currency revenue growth of -4.2% to +1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, as against high single-digit to double-digit expansion seen a year earlier. Deal-making remains sticky, except it has moved to the efficiency side of things rather than staying discretionary. Essentially, deal wins aren’t converting into revenue.

"I think, at this point, it’s more about timing than anything else," Katri said. "The delays are happening on the discretionary side. That deal flow that’s coming through is coming on the cost-takeout side. And this is really what’s going to drive growth in the next few quarters."