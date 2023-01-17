Why Jefferies Sees Limited Scope For Budget 2023 To Surprise Positively

Jefferies expects the government's expenditure growth to be about 8%, considering the potential for fiscal consolidation.

In fiscal 2023, a sharp 30% surge in capital spending by the government took capex as a percentage of GDP to a "multi-decade high" of 2.9%, and the government is likely to maintain this ratio in fiscal 2024, Jefferies said. That will limit the capex growth to about 12%, it said.

But, according to Jefferies, any kind of spending will be directed toward social causes in light of the upcoming national elections in 2024.

Private expenditure, according to Jefferies, should support the overall capex cycle in fiscal 2024.