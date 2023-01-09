What Insurance Industry Expects From Budget 2023

Insurance reforms and the growth were key themes of 2022. Industry experts now expect a single cap for management expenses and a composite licence for life and general insurers to come through in the budget.

Last year, the regulator introduced various reforms, including allowing 'use and file', reducing time for new product launches, reducing compliances, permitting private equity firms to directly invest, increasing tie-up limits for corporate agents from three to nine for life, general, and health insurance companies each, amending solvency requirement norms, and allowing alternate routes for investment by foreign investors, among others.

In a bid to further boost the sector, in December, the Finance Ministry proposed certain amendments to the Insurance Act of 1938 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act of 1999. These include granting composite licences to insurers, allowing insurers to distribute other financial products, and doing away with the current minimum capital requirements for insurance and reinsurance businesses.

A senior executive from leading listed general insurer expects the expenses of the management proposal to be approved in the regulator's board meeting in January.