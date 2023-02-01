Sensex, Nifty Reflect Mixed Sentiments After Volatile Budget Session: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices ended mixed after a volatile session on Wednesday after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2023 speech in the Parliament today.

European markets were mixed, and U.S. equity futures slipped as investors expected key economic data, company earnings, and the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 158 points higher, or 0.27%, at 59,708.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 46 points, or 0.26%, lower at 17,616.30.