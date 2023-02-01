Sensex, Nifty Reflect Mixed Sentiments After Volatile Budget Session: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 0.27% higher at 59,708.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.26% lower at 17,616.30.
The Indian benchmark indices ended mixed after a volatile session on Wednesday after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2023 speech in the Parliament today.
European markets were mixed, and U.S. equity futures slipped as investors expected key economic data, company earnings, and the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 158 points higher, or 0.27%, at 59,708.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 46 points, or 0.26%, lower at 17,616.30.
ITC Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Britannia Industries Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded lower; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.96%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was down 1.10%.
Fifteen out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while four advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,279 stocks rose, 2,262 declined, and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.