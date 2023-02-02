What is A Tax Rebate? What Is Section 87A? New Tax Regime Explained

Under the provisions of Section 87A of the Income Tax Act, an individual Indian resident whose total income for the financial year does not exceed the prespecified limit, is provided with a rebate of 100% of the income tax payable. Till FY 2022-23, the income limit to claim a rebate under Section 87A was ₹5 Lakh. This means that for FY 2022-23, an individual whose income was up to ₹5 Lakh was not required to pay any income tax.

The maximum income limit to claim a rebate under Section 87A has been amended from time to time. In the Union Budget 2019, the government increased the maximum cap for the net taxable income to claim a rebate under Section 87A to ₹5 Lakhs.