Union Budget 2023: What is Union Budget?

The Union Budget is an annual financial statement that contains details about the government’s projected expenditures and revenues for the upcoming financial year. The Budget is presented by the country’s Finance Minister in the Parliament.

The Union Budget in India is divided into two major parts- the capital budget and the revenue budget.

Capital Budget: The capital budget details the government’s proposed capital payments and receipts. Capital payments include expenses incurred towards infrastructure development, development and maintenance of health facilities, educational facilities, etc., while capital receipts include borrowings from the public or from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Revenue Budget: The revenue budget details the government’s proposed revenue expenditure and receipts. Revenue receipts include tax and non-tax revenue, while revenue expenditure includes expenses incurred towards the day-to-day functioning of the government and on various services offered to citizens. If revenue expenditure is more than the receipts, the government incurs a revenue deficit.