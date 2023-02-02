Union Budget 2023: What Changed With Post Office Schemes?

In her long speech about the budget, the Finance Minister also announced a new small savings scheme, 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Mahila Samman Bachat Patra' for women. This scheme offers a deposit facility of up to ₹2 lakh for a tenor of 2 years with a fixed interest rate of 7.5% and a partial withdrawal option.

The changes announced in the Union Budget 2023 have given a much-needed boost to two popular post office investment schemes in India - POMIS and SCSS. Additionally, the establishment of an integrated IT portal for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends will make the process much easier for investors.

Also Read: Budget 2023: Old Income Tax Slabs vs New Income Tax Slabs