Union Budget 2023: The Four Primary Stages Of Budget Simplified

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-2024 on February 1, 2023. The preparation of the Union Budget every year involves months of planning and execution. The process of making the Union Budget starts as early as August-September, which is about six months prior to the date of the presentation of the Budget in the Parliament. Once the Union Budget is presented, it has to be passed by both houses of Parliament before April 1, i.e., the beginning of the financial year.

The Budget division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Ministry of Finance prepares the Union Budget every year in consultation with Niti Aayog and other concerned ministries. Primarily, there are four stages involved in the budget-making process.

Let’s take a look at the four stages of preparing the Union Budget: