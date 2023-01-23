Union Budget 2023: Date, Time, And Common Expectations

While we’re unsure of the exact changes that are going to be introduced into the Union Budget 2023, here are some common expectations for changes that the regular public might be expecting:

Restructuring Of The Income Tax Slabs

As inflation and cost of living continue to rise in this pandemic era, the money that people earn continues to lose value every year. A lot of people wish and expect the government to take these factors into consideration and restructure the tax slabs to reduce the tax burden on the general populace.

Increase In The Limit Of Standard Deduction

Back in 2018, a standard deduction was introduced for salaried employees which allowed an exemption of ₹40,000, which was later increased to ₹50,000 in the interim budget of 2019. The common employees also expect this limit to be raised higher given the rising costs and the rampaging inflation worldwide.



Also Read: Senior Citizens' Budget Expectations



Increase In Exemption Limit Under Section 80C

Currently, the general public can get a deduction of up ₹1.5 lakh by making various investments that are eligible under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. A lot of the general public also expects this limit to be raised up to ₹2 lakh during the Union Budget this year.



Increase In Deduction Limit Under Section 80D

Section 80D allows for citizens to get deductions on health insurance premiums as well as other health and medical related expenses. Currently the deduction allowed under Section 80D is ₹25,000 for the general public and ₹50,000 for senior citizens. People are also expecting this limit to be raised, since health insurance premiums and treatment costs have also gone up.

Also Read: Interesting Facts From The History Of The Union Budget