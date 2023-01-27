Budget 2023: What Is Economic Survey And Why Is It Important?
The Economic Survey of India is an annual document that gives an outlook on the Indian economy in the previous year.
The country eagerly awaits the Union Budget 2023, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023. While the Budget is of great significance, the Ministry of Finance also presents another important document before the Parliament a day before presenting the Union Budget. This document, known as the Economic Survey of India, is an annual document that gives an outlook on the Indian economy in the previous year.
Union Budget 2023: What Is Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey of India is a flagship document that is presented before the Parliament every year ahead of the Union Budget. This document essentially reviews the development of the country’s economy over the previous fiscal year, summarises the performance of major development programmes of the government, highlights the government’s policy initiatives, and gives an outlook of the prospects of the Indian economy in the short to medium term.
The very first Economic Survey of India was presented in 1950-51 as a part of the . However, since 1964, the Economic Survey has been de-coupled from the Union Budget presentation. Since then, it has become a norm to release the Economic Survey just a day prior to the presentation of the Union Budget. It is usually presented by the Finance Minister before the Parliament.
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor under the Ministry of Finance, who is appointed by the Prime Minister of India. The current Chief Economic Advisor of India is Dr.V Anantha Nageswaran.
The Economic Survey is presented with a theme every year. The theme for the last Economic Survey was "Agile Approach". This theme was reflective of the government’s measures to fight the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken to move the country’s economy into recovery mode.
Union Budget 2023: What Does The Economic Survey Contain?
The Economic Survey of India takes stock of the country’s growth trajectory, the GDP and inflation rate, foreign exchange reserves, trade deficits, etc. It is presented in two parts- Part A and Part B.
Part A provides an overview of the country’s economy and the major economic developments in the previous financial year. Part B delves into specific issues like poverty, social security, human development, healthcare and education, climate change, energy, rural and urban development, etc.
What Is The Importance Of The Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey of India is of great significance as it helps the government in analysing the performance of various sectors including agriculture, services, industries, public finance, and infrastructure. This is then useful in formulating economic strategies for the following year. The Economic Survey also aids policymakers in identifying the main challenges on the way of economic growth.
Union Budget 2023: When Will The Economic Survey Be Presented?
This year, the Economic Survey will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, 2023, a day before she tables the Union Budget 2023.
