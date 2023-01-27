Budget 2023: What Is Economic Survey And Why Is It Important?

The Economic Survey of India is a flagship document that is presented before the Parliament every year ahead of the Union Budget. This document essentially reviews the development of the country’s economy over the previous fiscal year, summarises the performance of major development programmes of the government, highlights the government’s policy initiatives, and gives an outlook of the prospects of the Indian economy in the short to medium term.

The very first Economic Survey of India was presented in 1950-51 as a part of the Union Budget . However, since 1964, the Economic Survey has been de-coupled from the Union Budget presentation. Since then, it has become a norm to release the Economic Survey just a day prior to the presentation of the Union Budget. It is usually presented by the Finance Minister before the Parliament.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor under the Ministry of Finance, who is appointed by the Prime Minister of India. The current Chief Economic Advisor of India is Dr.V Anantha Nageswaran.

The Economic Survey is presented with a theme every year. The theme for the last Economic Survey was "Agile Approach". This theme was reflective of the government’s measures to fight the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken to move the country’s economy into recovery mode.