Budget 2023: PAN Card Gets Legalised As A Single Business Identification

In the Union Budget 2023-34, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the permanent account number (PAN) card will be legalised as a single business identification. The Finance Act of 2023 has a provision that will give PAN the legal backing to be used as the principal identity of a business entity.

This move by the government will let businesses use their PAN instead of any other data as a unique ID for entering the National Single Window System (NSWS) to get various clearances and approvals from the government.

The PAN is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number that is issued by the country’s Income Tax Department to individuals and businesses. The PAN card enables the tax department to identify and link all transactions made by the PAN holder.