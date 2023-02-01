Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

In the Budget 2023-24, Nirmala Sitharaman also enhanced the maximum amount of money that a senior citizen can invest in the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) to ₹30 Lakh from the current cap of ₹15 Lakh. She also enhanced the limit for the Postal Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). For an individual holder, the investment cap has been increased to ₹9 Lakh from ₹4.5 Lakh. For joint account holders, the limit is enhanced to ₹15 Lakh from ₹9 Lakh.