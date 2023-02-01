Budget Strip 2023 Logo
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

The Finance Minister launched a new one-time small saving scheme for women called the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter&nbsp;@sansad_tv</p></div>
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Announced

In her final Union Budget before the General Elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a new one-time small saving scheme for women called the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. While announcing this scheme, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small savings scheme, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025."

How Would Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Work?

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme will have a 2-year tenure and will offer a 7.5% interest rate. Deposits in this scheme can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child. The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme will also have a partial withdrawal facility. The maximum deposit amount for this scheme has been kept at ₹2 Lakh.

In the Budget 2023-24, Nirmala Sitharaman also enhanced the maximum amount of money that a senior citizen can invest in the Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS) to ₹30 Lakh from the current cap of ₹15 Lakh. She also enhanced the limit for the Postal Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). For an individual holder, the investment cap has been increased to ₹9 Lakh from ₹4.5 Lakh. For joint account holders, the limit is enhanced to ₹15 Lakh from ₹9 Lakh.

