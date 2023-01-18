Budget 2023 Expectations: List of Senior Citizens Wishlist, From Medical Expenses To Tax Deductions

The Union Budget 2023 will be this government’s last full-year Budget before the 2024 general elections. Hence, taxpayers are hoping that the Finance Minister will announce some tax benefits while presenting the Budget on February 1, 2023.

Senior citizens constitute a substantial part of the tax-paying population in India as they also generate income (which is mostly passive in nature). However, considering the increasing cost of living, senior citizens may believe that the current income tax incentives are not adequate. Here are some of the expectations of the senior citizens from the upcoming Union Budget 2023.