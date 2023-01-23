Budget 2023: 5 Income Tax Relief Expectations From Middle-Class Taxpayers

In the Union Budget of 2018, the tax exemption of standard deduction was introduced, which allowed salaried employees to get a deduction of up to ₹40,000. This limit was raised to ₹50,000 during the interim budget of 2019. Many taxpayers and financial experts believe that this limit of standard deduction should be increased from ₹50,000 and updated to reflect the increasing cost of living and fast rising inflation that have affected the world since the Covid-19 pandemic.

In conclusion, the government's decision to implement these taxation changes in the Union Budget would be a welcome move for the Indian middle-class taxpayers. It would provide much-needed relief for those who have been struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the pandemic. However, it's important to note that these are just expectation of the public and the final decision rests with the government.

