Budget 2023: 5 Income Tax Relief Expectations From Middle-Class Taxpayers
As Budget 2023 grows closer, the people’s expectations from the Union Budget and the relief it might bring for the taxpayers grow.
As the Indian economy faces challenges in the aftermath of the economic difficulties caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, another economic threat in the form of the global recession looms on the horizon. In order for the Indian economy to recover and be back on track, the government is looking into various options to boost spending and help the citizens navigate through these tough financial times. The Union Budget 2023 is set to be released in just a few days, and a large number of people expect the government to introduce changes in the tax structure that would help reduce the tax burden on the public.
Tax Relief Expectations Of Middle-Class Taxpayers
The poor and the middle class have been affected the most financially during the pandemic with a rapid rise in the cost of living and rampant inflation worldwide. Here are some common tax relief expectations that middle-class taxpayers have from the government in the upcoming Union Budget 2023:
Increase In The Basic Exemption Limit
Currently, the basic exemption limit for income tax in India is set at ₹2.5 lakh, meaning anyone earning within that amount under a single financial year does not have to pay any taxes. Moreover, those currently earning up to ₹5 lakh per annum can also use the rebate under Section 87A to reduce their tax liability to zero. Many expect that the government would just raise the limit from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh as it would reduce the amount of paperwork that employees would have to go through to get the tax rebate and simplify the process.
Increase In Limit Under Section 80C
Another change that middle-class taxpayers expect in the upcoming budget is the increase in the limit of tax deductions available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Section 80C currently allows taxpayers to claim deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakhs for certain investments, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC). However, this limit has not been updated in a few years and many taxpayers believe it should be increased to allow for increased tax savings and a greater focus on investments.
Increase In Tax Deductions Under 80D
Apart from the deductions mentioned above, taxpayers are also calling for an increase in deductions under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. Section 80D allows taxpayers to claim deductions for premiums paid on medical insurance, along with some other medical expenses. With the increase in the cost of medical insurance and treatment costs after the Covid-19 pandemic, taxpayers expect the deductions under this section to be increased to allow citizens to get better tax benefits, especially for medical expenses. Some say that Section 80D should be expanded to cover other medical expenses like doctor consultation fees, diagnostics test fees, etc.
Tax Reliefs On Home Loan Interest
Purchasing a new house, especially in urban cities in India, has become an extremely expensive affair. Moreover, as RBI increases interest rates to combat inflation, home loans are also becoming increasingly expensive for homebuyers. Currently, homeowners can claim a tax deduction of up to ₹2,00,000 on interest rates paid on home loans under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act. Middle class taxpayers are also expecting the government to increase this limit to encourage more home ownership and provide relief to existing homeowners.
Increase In Limit Of Standard Deduction
In the Union Budget of 2018, the tax exemption of standard deduction was introduced, which allowed salaried employees to get a deduction of up to ₹40,000. This limit was raised to ₹50,000 during the interim budget of 2019. Many taxpayers and financial experts believe that this limit of standard deduction should be increased from ₹50,000 and updated to reflect the increasing cost of living and fast rising inflation that have affected the world since the Covid-19 pandemic.
In conclusion, the government's decision to implement these taxation changes in the Union Budget would be a welcome move for the Indian middle-class taxpayers. It would provide much-needed relief for those who have been struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the pandemic. However, it's important to note that these are just expectation of the public and the final decision rests with the government.