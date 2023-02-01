Modi Plans Record Bond Sales to Finance India Budget Deficit
(Bloomberg) -- India plans to sell a record amount of bonds, which is still lower than what economists expected, in the next fiscal year to fund one of the highest budget deficits in Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government aims to borrow 15.43 trillion rupees ($189 billion) from the bond market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Wednesday. That’s lower than the 15.8 trillion rupees estimate in a Bloomberg survey, but higher than 14.2 trillion rupees budgeted for the current fiscal year ending March 31.
Modi is relying on the bond market to finance his budget spending in his last full-fledged budget before the 2024 elections, amid slowing economic growth. Bonds gained, reversing early losses, with the yield on 10-year bonds falling by three basis points to 7.31%.
“The borrowing is slightly lower than the market was expecting, which has helped bonds, because it means other sources of funding like small savings are being called on,” says Dhiraj Nim, an economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. “We still need to check the credibility of revenue estimates though.”
