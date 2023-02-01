Rupee Ends Largely Flat Against The Dollar After Union Budget 2023

The local currency closed largely flat at 81.94 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 81.92 on Tuesday. The currency strengthened at opening by 14 paise to 81.78.

"The rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in the dollar and optimistic global market sentiments," according to an ICICI Direct report.

"Meanwhile, investors will brace for the U.S. FOMC policy meeting and the Union Budget. The rupee is likely to break the key support level of 81.95 to start trading in a downward trend towards the level of 81.80."