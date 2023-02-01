India to Slash Spending on Food Subsidy for 800 Million People

A worker for the non governmental organization (NGO) Vidya Dham Samiti helps people load their sacks of food onto a truck in Banda District, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Covid-19 is exposing India's big divides, like access to quality health care, proper sanitation and who gets to eat, and who doesn't. Even before the lockdowns, roughly three-quarters of the population (more than 1 billion people) couldn't afford a healthy diet. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg