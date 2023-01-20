Budget 2023: Modi Can Shrug Off Gandhi’s Populist Challenge, For Now

Modi’s core economic agenda is to promote India as a rival manufacturing destination to China. He has sought to achieve this by incentivizing private factory expenditure and allocating more state resources to infrastructure, particularly rail and road. Banks have ramped up credit, and capital-goods manufacturers have chalked up new business. Their order book in September was 3.8 times revenue, compared with 2.9 times in March 2019, according to Crisil, an affiliate of S&P Global Inc. These firms will expect New Delhi to stay the course by funneling more taxpayers’ money into what is widely believed to be the start of a long investment cycle with global repercussions: India’s steel demand, which has already overtaken the US, is expected to grow the fastest in 2023 among large economies.