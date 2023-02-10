How Ending 5-Kg Free Food Scheme Helped Budget's Fiscal Math

The target of achieving a lower fiscal deficit of 5.9% of the GDP necessitated cutting expenditure. That partly may have been helped by rationalising the food subsidy outlay under the free food plan.

5 kilograms of free grains scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, or PMGKAY which was discontinued at the end of Dec.2022, partly contributed towards expenditure rationalisation as the government aimed at fiscal consolidation in the 2023 budget, according to a senior government official.

If continued, the scheme could have resulted in additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore towards food subsidies in the upcoming fiscal, the official said on the condition of anonymity.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, an amount of Rs 1.83 lakh crore, including Rs 85,467 crore under the PMGKAY, has already been released towards food subsidies against the budgeted allocation of Rs 2,86,978.5 crore for the year 2022–2023, according to parliamentary responses in the ongoing budget session.

"On the face of it, earlier some parts of the scheme were free, but now the quantity of grain distributed has gone down, so that’s why there’s a saving in expenditure," Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings told BQ Prime. "Had PMGKAY continued, due to food subsidies, the fiscal deficit would have been higher than 5.9% (of the GDP) in FY24. Therefore, the net savings have helped in fiscal consolidation,"