HDFC Life To See A 10-12% Topline Impact Due To Budget Announcement: CEO

Shares of life insurance companies took a beating after the Finance Minister declared in the Union Budget on Wednesday that insurance payouts on cumulative premiums paid above Rs 5 lakh would be taxed.

HDFC Life Insurance's managing director and chief executive officer, Vibha Padalkar, told BQ Prime that the move could cause a 10-12% impact on the company's top line and a lesser impact on its profitability.

She said that the finance minister's objective is to withdraw tax benefits from HNIs and ultra-HNIs.

Explaining the announcement, Arihant Bardia, chief information officer and co-founder of Valtrust Capital, said that if the premium paid on insurance policies—excluding unit-linked insurance products—exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year, then the proceeds from those policies would be taxable, except in the case of a death benefit.

The government had previously introduced a similar provision for ULIPs in 2021. It taxed the maturity amount of ULIPs if the aggregate premium exceeded Rs 2,50,000 per annum.

Padalkar said that this is applicable on an aggregate basis. If an individual purchases a policy with a premium payment of Rs 3 lakh in year one and a policy with a premium payment of Rs 4 lakh in year two, the individual's cumulative premium expenditure exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

In the case of payouts on these two policies, payouts to the extent of Rs 5 lakh would be exempt in the hands of the individual, while the payout on the remaining Rs 2 lakh worth of policy would be taxable.

However, for the existing policies, there is clear grandfathering, she said.

Another industry executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told BQ Prime that payouts on policies sold through Mar. 31 would still be exempt and that the announcement would apply to new sales beginning in April.