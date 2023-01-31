Economic Survey 2023: How India Can Achieve 7-8% Growth

Further deregulation of compliance, a focus on skilling and education, securing necessary metals and minerals, and even ensuring a fitter populace seem to be on the government's reform agenda to meet economic growth targets.

Among the desired reforms enumerated in the Economic Survey for FY23 are:

Continued deregulation and simplification of compliances.

Impetus must be given to education and skilling.

Strategies to arrest and reverse the rising obesity levels.

Long-range plans need to be formulated to secure the necessary metals and minerals.

Reforms to reduce compliance burden on MSMEs and enhance their access to finance and working capital.

State governments have to address power sector issues, and the financial viability concerns of the power distribution companies.

Determined efforts should be taken to make the public sector asset monetisation scheme successful in realising wide-ranging efficiency gains.

"Further reforms are needed to ensure that economic growth can both accelerate and be sustained at higher levels," the survey noted.