Economic Survey 2023: How India Can Achieve 7-8% Growth

The wishlist includes a long-term strategy to secure necessary metals and minerals for economic growth.
(Source: Finance Ministry/ Twitter)
(Source: Finance Ministry/ Twitter)
Further deregulation of compliance, a focus on skilling and education, securing necessary metals and minerals, and even ensuring a fitter populace seem to be on the government's reform agenda to meet economic growth targets.

Among the desired reforms enumerated in the Economic Survey for FY23 are:

  • Continued deregulation and simplification of compliances.

  • Impetus must be given to education and skilling.

  • Strategies to arrest and reverse the rising obesity levels. 

  • Long-range plans need to be formulated to secure the necessary metals and minerals.

  • Reforms to reduce compliance burden on MSMEs and enhance their access to finance and working capital.

  • State governments have to address power sector issues, and the financial viability concerns of the power distribution companies.

  • Determined efforts should be taken to make the public sector asset monetisation scheme successful in realising wide-ranging efficiency gains.

"Further reforms are needed to ensure that economic growth can both accelerate and be sustained at higher levels," the survey noted.

