Economic Survey 2023: Need To Closely Monitor Current Account Deficit

"...a downside risk to the current account balance stems from a swift recovery driven mainly by domestic demand, and to a lesser extent, by exports," the Survey said. "CAD needs to be closely monitored as the growth momentum of the current year spills over into the next."

The growth rate in imports has been faster as compared to that of exports in 2022-23 so far, leading to the widening of the trade deficit.

With a note of caution, the key government document, which was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the challenge of the depreciating rupee, although better performing than most other currencies, persists with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The widening of CAD may also continue as global commodity prices remain elevated and the growth momentum of the Indian economy remains strong. The loss of export stimulus is further possible as the slowing world growth and trade shrinks the global market size in the second half of the current year," the Survey said.