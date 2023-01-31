Economic Survey 2023: Capital Expenditure Target Of Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore For FY23 To Be Met

Capital expenditure has started pushing private investment and the Budget target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the current financial year is likely to be met, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The capital expenditure of the central government which increased by 63.4% year-on-year in the first eight months of FY23 was another growth driver of the Indian economy, crowding in the private capex since the January-March quarter of 2022, it said.

"On the current trend, it appears that the full year's capex (announced in the Budget) will be met," it said.