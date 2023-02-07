Cross-Border Consumption Of Digital Content May Get Costlier, Say Experts

Digital content for users in India is set to get costlier as the Finance Bill, 2023 seeks to amend the provision that deals with taxation of online and digitally supplied services by overseas entities.

Referred to as 'Online Information and Database Access and Retrieval Services', or OIDAR, it includes activities like advertising on the internet; cloud services; supply of e-books, music, movies, software, etc; digital data storage; and online gaming.

Such services attract Goods and Services Tax, which needs to be paid by the supplier situated overseas if the consumer in India is an unregistered entity.

In order to qualify as an OIDAR service, it must be automated and require 'minimal human intervention'. But the law doesn't define 'minimal human intervention' or what degree of human intervention will take a service out of the scope of this levy.

Only a few judicial rulings have shed light on its interpretation.

Take the case of U.S.-based Pearson VUE, which provides computer-based test administration solutions to customers in India. The Authority of Advance Rulings in Karnataka held that a Pearson test, where a human merely validated the automatic test score, qualifies as an OIDAR service. But where the test was in the form of an essay, where the evaluation was completely undertaken by a human, it was outside the scope of OIDAR services.

In the case of NMMC, the Advance Ruling Authority held that online tenders would amount to OIDAR services. An e-tender, being an intangible, is delivered through the internet and would amount to an OIDAR service, the AAR had held.