Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran Says Recovery Is Complete, Time To Look Ahead

Both manufacturing and services have regained and even surpassed the activity levels of 2019-20, including contact based services, hospitality, tourism, civil aviation, domestic and international passenger traffic, according to V. Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic advisor to the government of India.

In some cases, such as, learning losses for instance, will probably be bridged over time, some people's health status may also be affected by long COVID, so, that will lead to some scarring, he told BQ Prime.

But from the macro economy perspective, sectors have reached or surpassed the levels from the financial year ending March 2020, he said.

"The reason why we have also said that recovery is complete is we have had two consecutive years of good growth," Nageswaran said.

"Of course, FY23 is not over yet and is estimated to see a growth rate of 7%. Therefore, our belief is that now we should look ahead rather than talking about a recovery from the pandemic or a pandemic response. We should look to the medium-term and see what would drive medium-term growth and what more can be done to enhance it."