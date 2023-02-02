Budget's Demand-Creating Provisions To Boost Passenger Vehicle Sales, Says Maruti Suzuki's Srivastava

The auto industry's estimation of clocking passenger vehicle sales of around 40.5 lakh to 41.5 lakh in the next fiscal will be aided by Union Budget 2023-24, which has provided many demand-creating provisions, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said on Thursday.

With the auto industry's growth 'very highly correlated' with the overall economy, he said the growth oriented Budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ticked most of the boxes as far as the auto industry is concerned.