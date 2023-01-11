Budget 2023: What Low Divestment Mop-Up Tells Us About Strategic Stake Sales

The government, however, is not solely concerned with the numbers; it's about the bigger picture of how reforms impact the overall economy, according to Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

The process of disinvestment is more about the impact of economic reform on individual companies than generating revenue for the government, Pandey told BQ Prime in November.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor of NIPFP, says that disinvestment is more about "valuation" than fiscal proceeds. This is because proceeds, according to her, are also influenced by non-economic factors such as industrial relations—relationships between managers and laborers, the degree of trade unionism and its bargaining power, and legal frameworks.

Given the global uncertainties, she said, "We are likely to see a realistic target this year, which will be crucial for budget credibility." Disinvestment is predominately a market-linked process, and the contemporary global economic headwinds are not favourable for setting an ambitious disinvestment target, she said.

Dividend receipts have shown an uptick in the past year. In November, the DIPAM Secretary also called attention to the dividends, adding that they are, in several respects, larger than the disinvestment receipts as well.

The concept of seeing disinvestment and dividends as two sides of the same coin borrows from the notion that until there is disinvestment, at least there are equity returns.

As per the DIPAM guidelines, every public sector enterprise would pay a minimum annual dividend of 30% of profit after tax or 5% of its net worth, whichever is higher.

In FY22, the government received Rs 59,168 crore from a Rs 50,000 crore target. The dividend receipts target for the current fiscal is set at Rs 40,000 crore.