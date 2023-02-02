Budget 2023: What It Gives, Takes Away, And What It Assumes

The Union Budget for fiscal 2024 has adhered to the planned fiscal consolidation path, budgeting a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product in fiscal 2024 from a revised estimate of 6.4% this fiscal.

This puts the deficit on a glide path to below 4.5% of GDP by fiscal 2026.

But the trillion-rupee question is, how did the government manage to do so while still giving a major impetus to capital expenditure and growth, and foregoing some revenue with tax rebates?

The answers emerge from an assessment of the budget based on transparency, the realism of assumptions, and possible risks to these assumptions.

Like the past few budgets, this one scores highly on transparency.

The government has continued to make greater provisions for capex directly through the budget while keeping dependence on the resources of central public sector enterprises, CPSEs (or internal and extra-budgetary resources or IEBR) low compared with the pre-pandemic average. This helps get a clearer picture of the government’s true fiscal situation and, in turn, supports financial stability.

Now, for the assumptions.