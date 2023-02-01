Budget 2023 Reactions: What India Inc. Has To Say
Indian corporate sector expects allocations towards infra, housing, capex to have positive impact on the India growth story.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal in Parliament. With announcements encompassing infrastructure development, personal finance, new-age sectors, and more, the document has received positive reactions from the corporate sector.
The first in 'Amrit Kaal', the budget for 2023–24 focuses on seven priorities: inclusive development, reaching the last mile, agriculture and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power, and the financial sector, Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
Here's what top executives from India Inc. have to say about the financial roadmap for the next fiscal:
'Budget Balances Fiscal Consolidation, Economic Growth'
Budget with vision, structure, discipline, with immediate benefits to all individual earners, said Kotak Mahindra Bank chief Uday Kotak.
It continues the measured path of fiscal consolidation and sets the foundation to increase every Indian’s per capita income exponentially from Rs 1.97 lakh.Uday Kotak, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank
"True to its name: First Budget for Amrit Kaal," Kotak said.
'Capex, Fiscal Prudence Will Ensure Responsible Growth'
The sharp increase in capital spending combined with a focus on reining in the fiscal deficit, will not only spur infrastructure development and job creation for our country's youth, but do so responsibly.Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD, Godrej Industries
Capital expenditure will further increase the growth of the economy and even if the deficit rises debt to GDP will fall, Godrej said.
'Budget Hits Multiple Targets'
Fiscal prudence is achieved with lower deficit and path set till FY26. Consumption is supported through tax cuts. Investment outlay is enhanced.Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
The Budget could have focussed more on asset monetisation but that can be pursued otherwise also depending upon market conditions, Shah said.
'Capex Boost To Make India An Investment Destination'
A 33% increase in capital expenditure to Rs 10 lakh crore, the highest ever, will go a long way in building roads, ports, and airports—crucial for making India a reliable investment destination. The investment of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in railways is commendable, according to Anand Rathi.
Boost to capex before the national polls is an indication that Modi is focused on realising his dream of making India a factory for the world.Anand Rathi, Founder and Chairman, Anand Rathi Group.
The gross borrowing estimate of Rs 15.43 lakh crore for the next year is lower than the survey estimates of Rs 15.77 lakh crore. Hopefully, that will cheer the bond markets. However, net borrowing of Rs 12.3 lakh crore is higher than expected, Rathi said.
'PM Awas Outlay To Bridge Demand-Supply Gap'
For the real estate sector, the government has increased the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 66% to about Rs 79,000 crore. The increase in outlay will go a long way toward bridging the gap between demand and supply in affordable housing.Ramesh Nair, CEO-India and MD, Market Development, Asia at Colliers
Nair said that the capital outlay for infrastructure at Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP, is significant as it can lead to a multiplier effect across sectors and set a strong footing for resilient growth.
A dedicated investment of Rs 10,000 crore through the urban infrastructure development fund will result in the creation of quality urban infrastructure, thereby improving the quality of life. This will also translate into higher demand for housing and commercial real estate, Nair said.
'Policy Support To Catalyse Growth Of GIFT City'
The policy support laid out by the union government will certainly act as a catalyst in expediting the growth of GIFT City.Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City
The far-reaching measures announced in the budget will go a long way in strengthening the ease of doing business in IFSC at GIFT City, Ray said.
"The establishment of an EXIM Bank subsidiary would encourage emerging sectors such as aircraft and ship financing activities in GIFT City. The setting up of data embassies at GIFT City would facilitate digital continuity solutions for countries seeking such solutions."
'Capital Infusion To Boost Affordable Housing'
As our nation marches towards 'Amrit Kaal', the intended infusion of Rs 79,000 crore towards affordable housing is a positive move.Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, PNB Housing Finance
"It's a win-win situation fortifying our nation's rural infrastructure and adding power to lower and middle income groups. The wheels are set in motion towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth and this 66% increased commitment will bolster higher rural participation," Kousgi said.
'Improved Infra To Provide Impetus To Tier-II, III Cities'
The Budget lays much emphasis on building the infrastructure of the country, with emphasis on last-mile connectivity. Improved urban infrastructure will provide further impetus to tier-II and III cities.Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group
While there are no major direct announcements in the Budget that could be seen as immediate booster shots, "the unwavering focus on infrastructure will indirectly drive real estate growth over the next one year".
The tourism sector also has something to cheer for as the budget aims to boost domestic and international tourism, Puri said.
'Capex Boost India's Shield Against Turbulent World'
In a world which is slowing materially, India’s capex frontloading likely to keep domestic centric Indian economy.Azeem Ahmad, Principal Officer & Head PMS , LIC Mutual Fund
Equity markets reacted positively to the decision to not tweak LTCG, noted Ahmad. Clear takeaway from this Budget is the focus on India. Consumption and capex sectors will see strong tailwind post the Budget, he said.
"Fiscal prudence continues to prove a strong tailwind for the banking sector that is only moving towards its long-term valuation bands," he said.
'Twin Boost To Infra And Consumption'
Massive increase in capex outlay alongside reduced tax liability on personal income tax is a twin approach to boost both infrastructure and consumption spending.Namrata Mittal, CFA and senior economist, SBI Mutual Fund
Union Budget 2023 builds on the foundation laid in the prior Budget—fiscal prudence without compromising growth, Mittal said.
"Fiscal deficit is expected to consolidate by 50 basis points to 5.9% in FY24 with a vision to consolidate to 4.5% by FY26. The quality of expenditure has improved with capex to GDP rising to 3.3% of GDP, against below 2% in the pre-Covid era, she said.