Budget 2023: Trade-Off Between Capex And Consolidation

Budget 2023 will be presented against the backdrop of renewed uncertainties around global and domestic growth, tighter financial conditions, and the general election in 2024. It will require policymakers to ensure the fiscal impulse is maximised to improve potential growth, while signaling adherence to the glide path.

It is a tough ask in a year where nominal GDP growth is likely to come off year-on-year, and a bunch of receipts like divestment or dividend are likely to be lower. Will the savings on key expenses like subsidies provide the firepower to keep both the industrialist and the rural consumer happy? How will the math work out?

Here are the key heads and the numbers within that I will be watching: