Budget 2023: Top Six Tax Changes For The Digital Economy

Due to the recent rise in the user base for online games and considering the unique nature of such games as being easily accessible over the internet with varied playing and payment options, the Finance Bill seeks to introduce a new section 194BA in the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 with effect from July 1, 2023, to provide for TDS on net winnings in the user account at the end of the financial year. Further, if there is a withdrawal from the user account during the financial year, tax shall be deducted at the time of such withdrawal on net winnings, as well as the remaining net winnings in the user account at the end of the financial year.

In addition, the proposed amendment would provide that in a case where the net winnings either wholly in kind or partly in cash and kind and where the cash component is not sufficient for the purpose of meeting the TDS liability in respect of the net winnings, then the person responsible for paying shall, prior to releasing the winnings, ensure that the tax has been paid in respect of such net winnings. There also exist some accompanying proposed amendments pertaining to guidelines for removing difficulties in this regard as well as definitions of terms such as "online game", "online gaming intermediary" and "user account" for the purposes of the proposed section 194BA. The Finance Bill further proposed to introduce a new section 115BBJ to provide that income tax payable on such net winnings from online games would be calculated at 30% with effect from 1st April 2024.

Notably, there appears to be no monetary threshold for withholding tax on winnings from online games, which is at variance with winnings from betting or gambling where there is now an aggregate INR 10,000 threshold for the year. Further, this section appears to be a special section focusing on online games and it remains to be seen whether online forms of betting and gambling would be covered under the ambit of online “game” and hence be subject to these provisions instead of under Section 194B which seems to now relate to offline activities post the proposed amendment. The difference in treatment could be with respect to when the TDS obligation kicks in and at what thresholds, including the manner in which winnings may be calculated.