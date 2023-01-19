Budget 2023: The Search For A Fiscal Road Map

Given the global headwinds and the domestic macroeconomic situation, India's GDP growth is likely to slow down next year, said Rajeshwari Sengupta, associate professor of economics at IGIDR.

Hence there might be some pressure on the government to continue to spend in order to support the economy, once again postponing the objective of fiscal consolidation, she said. "This would be a big mistake."

Prioritization of fiscal consolidation is non-negotiable from a macro stability perspective, according to economists at QuantEco Research. While covid resulted in significant increase in fiscal deficit the world over, in case of India, pressure on fiscal deficit had started to manifest before the onset of the pandemic.

Restoration of fiscal credibility will have multitude of benefits, ranging from keeping interest rates low by not crowding out private spending, helping the central bank achieve the 4% inflation target, increase attractiveness for foreign investors by amalgamating structural reforms within fiscal policy, etc, according to Shubhada Rao, Vivek Kumar, and Yuvika Singhal, economists at QuantEco Research.

In addition, regaining of fiscal space in times of economic recovery makes strategic sense as business cycles are getting condensed, and one needs to keep the powder dry for unanticipated shocks, they added.

For the central government, Fitch expects modest fiscal slippage in FY23 with a deficit of 6.6% of GDP (including disinvestment) relative to the 6.4% budget target, due to higher food and fertilizer subsidies, but revenue growth and expenditure switching will contain the measures' fiscal toll, while allowing capital spending to remain a priority, forecasting the central government to set a 6.0% of GDP deficit target in its upcoming budget.

The government has committed to pursuing a broad path of fiscal consolidation to attain a level of fiscal deficit lower than 4.5% of GDP by FY26.

What needs to be seen is how aggressively or gradually the government achieves this figure, said Radhika Pandey, senior fellow at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, who expects the government to target bringing down the deficit to between 5.8-6% next fiscal.

"Though fiscal consolidation is set to continue, the pace of reduction will be gradual," according to Pandey. While tax revenues have been robust, fiscal targets should be realistic, she said, adding that the government will to try and balance growth while it moves towards consolidation.

However, the government needs to be bring back the rolling targets given in the mid-term fiscal roadmap, Pandey said. "The mid-term fiscal roadmap is critical and needs to be credible and well communicated."

"A clearly communicated medium-term fiscal consolidation plan is critical to enhance policy space and facilitate private sector led growth," stated an IMF country report, published in December 2022.

Announcing further deficit-reduction measures would reduce uncertainty and lower risk premia, the consultation paper said, in the short-term, fiscal consolidation would also support the RBI’s efforts to maintain price stability.

To be sure, fiscal consolidation is not necessarily equal to fiscal compression, said NR Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University. Running a larger fiscal deficit because of higher spending can prove counterproductive if the government increases revenue expenditure, since the multiplier effect is lower, leading to lower government revenue in turn, he explained.

As such, the mid-term fiscal consolidation path will determine how much the government is able to spend, and will also help bring down India's debt-to-GDP, Bhanumurthy said.