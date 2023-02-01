Budget 2023: The Big Numbers To Focus On

The narrower fiscal deficit target underscores commitment to longer-term fiscal sustainability and supports the economy amid high inflation and a challenging global environment, according to Christian de Guzman, senior vice president, Moody’s Investors Service.

"Although the gradual fiscal consolidation trend remains intact and will help to stabilize the government’s debt burden relative to nominal GDP, the high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain key constraints that offset India’s fundamental strengths, including its high growth potential and deep domestic capital markets," he said.

The finance minister reiterated the government's intention to bring the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% of the GDP.

States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of the GDP in FY24, she said, taking the general government deficit to 9.4%.