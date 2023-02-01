Budget 2023 Stock Impact: Here Are The Winners And Losers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a growth-focused budget for FY23 while staying on the fiscal consolidation path.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Growth-Focused Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a growth-focused budget for FY23 while staying on the fiscal consolidation path.

Winners: Construction Firms  

The capex allocation has been increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP. This will have a positive impact on construction firms in the road, water, urban development, and cement sectors. For example, stocks like L&T, Ambuja Cement, JKumar, KEC, RVNL, and Kalpataru.

Winners: Railways

The capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in FY24 will be a positive for KEC, Siemens, RVNL, Kalpataru, and Titagarh Wagons.

Winners: Infrastructure And Steel Companies

With an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, a total of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for the steel, ports, fertiliser, coal, and food grain sectors have been identified. This is a positive for stocks such as Tata Steel, Hindalco, NALCO, and Vedanta.

Winners: Telecom & Optic Fibre Companies

One hundred labs for developing applications for 5G services will be established. This is a positive for stocks such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Aksh Optifibre, Surana Telecom and Power, and Finolex Cables.

Losers: Cigarette Companies

The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes increased by 16%, which is a negative for ITC and VST Industries.

More Stories

Budget 2023: What's In Store For Middle Class?

Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 1

Budget 2023: Top 10 Highlights
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe