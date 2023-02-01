Budget 2023 Stock Impact: Here Are The Winners And Losers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a growth-focused budget for FY23 while staying on the fiscal consolidation path.
The capex allocation has been increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP. This will have a positive impact on construction firms in the road, water, urban development, and cement sectors. For example, stocks like L&T, Ambuja Cement, JKumar, KEC, RVNL, and Kalpataru.
The capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in FY24 will be a positive for KEC, Siemens, RVNL, Kalpataru, and Titagarh Wagons.
With an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, a total of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for the steel, ports, fertiliser, coal, and food grain sectors have been identified. This is a positive for stocks such as Tata Steel, Hindalco, NALCO, and Vedanta.
One hundred labs for developing applications for 5G services will be established. This is a positive for stocks such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Aksh Optifibre, Surana Telecom and Power, and Finolex Cables.
The National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes increased by 16%, which is a negative for ITC and VST Industries.