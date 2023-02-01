Budget 2023: Silver Bars, Imported Cars, Bicycles And Toys To Be Costlier; TV Sets Cheaper

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in basic customs duty on import of their components, but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with increased customs duty.

Sitharaman, in her budget speech on Wednesday, proposed an increase in the BCD on several items to "promote exports, boost domestic manufacturing, enhance domestic value addition, encourage green energy and mobility".