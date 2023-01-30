Budget 2023 Should Focus On Falling Imports, Impact Of Slowdown: P Chidambaram

Q: This will be the last budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. What are your expectations from it?

I have great expectations but, going by past experience with the NDA’s budgets, I am also prepared for great disappointment. Objectively, the budget for 2023-24 (the last full budget) should address the current weaknesses of the economy. They are the impact of a global slowdown on economic growth in 2023-24; sluggish private investment; falling exports; increase in the current account deficit; mounting total government debt; and, above all, because of the high unemployment rate and layoffs and inflation, the danger of falling consumption leading to lower standards of living.