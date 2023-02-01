Budget 2023: Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Deposit Limit Increased

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is a savings option for citizens above 60 years, with an aim to provide steady income after retirement.

Budget 2023 also introduced 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a one-time new small savings scheme, and 'Mahila Samman Savings Certificate', which will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.

This will offer a deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh for women or girls for a tenor of two years, at a fixed interest rate of 7.5% and with a partial withdrawal option.