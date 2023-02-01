Budget 2023: SEBI To Enforce Norms For Education At NISM, Says Sitharaman

The government has proposed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India will be allowed to develop, maintain and implement norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets.

The aim is to build capacity of functionaries and professionals in the security market.

While presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "SEBI will be empowered to develop, regulate, maintain and enforce norms and standards for education in the National Institute of Securities Markets and to recognise award of degrees, diplomas and certificates."

Globally, the NISM, SEBI-runis one of the largest financial market certifying institutions, issuing over 20 programme certificates covering various critical market functions such as sales, advice, operations and compliance across financial market products such as equities, derivatives of equity, currency, interest rates and commodities, mutual funds and pensions.