Budget 2023: Revised Tax Structure In The Online Gaming Industry

The Finance Minister has proposed various changes in the taxability of net winnings from online games. It has been observed that in recent times, there has been a rise in the number of users betting on online games.

As a result, there was a need to frame specific rules concerning how online games are to be taxed, since they are distinct, can be easily accessed through the Internet and computer resources, and there are many ways to play and pay for them.

Section 194B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, says that anyone who pays someone more than Rs 10,000 in winnings from a lottery, crossword puzzle, card game, or any other game must deduct income tax at the rates in effect at the time of payment.

It was found that the persons responsible for deducting tax under the above section were avoiding tax deductions by splitting winnings into multiple transactions, each below Rs 10,000. Since this practice goes against the intent of the legislature, certain changes were necessitated in this regard.