Budget 2023: Realistic Budget Math, Say Economists

"The budget presented on Wednesday was largely in line with our expectations from when we affirmed India’s ‘BBB-’ rating with a stable outlook in December last year," said Jeremy Zook, director and primary sovereign analyst for India at Fitch Ratings.

As such, it does not significantly change the sovereign credit profile. India’s fiscal deficit and government debt ratio are high relative to peer medians, but the government’s emphasis on reducing the deficit will help stabilise the debt ratio over the medium term, he said.

The government’s continued emphasis on ramping up capex spending should provide a fillip to both near- and medium-term growth.

"We believe India is well-placed to sustain higher rates of growth in the medium term than many of its peers, with the capex drive helping to underpin this view," Zook said.

Still, it will likely be challenging for the government to achieve its 4.5% of GDP deficit target by FY26, as achieving this target implies an additional 0.7% of GDP consolidation in each of the two subsequent fiscal years, he said. Nevertheless, the commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit is a positive signal for debt sustainability.

"Over the next five years, we forecast India’s government debt-to-GDP ratio to stabilise at around 82%," he said. This is based on a continued path of gradual deficit reduction as well as robust nominal growth of around 10.5% of GDP. "Our robust growth outlook for India is a key factor supporting the stabilisation of the debt ratio in the absence of stronger deficit reduction."