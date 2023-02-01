Budget 2023: Raises Farm Credit Target By 11% To Rs 20 Lakh Crore

Further, the government will incentivise state governments and Union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth or PM-Pranam to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilizers.

That apart, the government will launch an Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme to boost availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops with an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore, she said.

To encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, Sitharaman said the government will set up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund. A digital public infrastructure for agriculture will also be built to enable inclusive, farmer-centric solutions.