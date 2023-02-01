Budget 2023: Railways Must Respond With Better Execution As Capital Outlay Is Hiked

The government is indeed treating the railways as the locomotive of the economy. The budget has given it a healthy dose of investment infusion. Of the total capital expenditure of Rs 2.93 lakh crore for the railways in FY24, Rs 2.40 lakh crore is budget support. That's one in every four rupees of the budget’s capital expenditure. Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee had rolled out the highway development programme. This government will be known for expanding the railways. The capital outlay has increased by more than two-and-a-half times over the past seven years.

The outlay for new lines at Rs 31,850 crore is 28% more than the 2022-23 outlay and a threefold increase over that made five years ago. For line doubling, the investment at Rs 30,750 crore is a sizeable increase. On rolling stock, the outlay of Rs 37,600 crore is nine times what it was five years ago. There is substantial spending on track renewals and signalling equipment as well. Some of this is to compensate for low spending during the Covid year of 2020-21.

Revenue from passenger services is budgeted at Rs 70,000 crore, up from the revised estimate of Rs 64,000 crore for this year. The railways say 2.9 billion non-suburban passengers boarded the trains last year. This is a rebound from the Covid years, but lower than the 2018-19 peak of 3.5 billion. Total passengers, including suburban, had touched 8.4 billion that year. The Economic Survey says 418 crore passengers (suburban and long-distance) had boarded the trains till last November. Going by the trends, the 2018-19 number will not be touched or surpassed this year.