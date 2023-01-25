Budget 2023: Policymaking To Get Trickier In Next 12 Months, Says JPMorgan's Sajjid Chinoy

Policymaking over the next 12 months could be even more tricky and involve a greater balancing act than it has been in the past year, according to Sajjid Chinoy, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

At this time last year, economies were recuperating from the pandemic, and the decision and debate in the budget was how much support the government could pull back, said Chinoy, who is the managing director and chief India economist at J.P. Morgan Ltd.

"This year, we're in a new gambit, with simultaneous supply and demand shocks."

These have pushed up inflation around the world and, to counter that, central banks have undertaken the most aggressive and coordinated monetary tightening since the 1980s.

"The combination of both of these places (the) emerging markets in a tricky situation in the next 12 months because we have to anticipate a slowdown globally," he said.

Chinoy added that global growth would likely go from 3% in 2022 to about 1.7 or 1.8% in 2023, meaning that policy should be more supportive.

He pointed out that inflation really hasn't rolled off and current account deficits are still at an uncomfortable level because commodity prices, though having come off, are still quite elevated.

"So, I think from the budget's perspective, this has to be a careful balancing act, where the budget's focus will have to be on macroeconomic stability, while also being mindful of the slowdown in growth that is upon us in the coming quarters," Chinoy said.