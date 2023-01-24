Budget 2023: Old Vs New Tax Regime - The Journey So Far

The Journey So Far

In the Budget speech, the Finance Minister indicated that the simplified regime was a step to simplify the income-tax system with 70 of the existing 100 plus deductions/ exemptions being eliminated. It was further proposed that the remaining deductions would also be reviewed and rationalised in future.

However, based on inputs from companies and tax professionals, it appears that in the past two years, less than 10% of taxpayers have opted for the simplified tax regime. The primary reason being that regular regime proves to be more beneficial. Even if one was to consider mandated deductions such as standard deduction and contribution to provident fund along with HRA or housing loan, the regular tax regime would prove to be more beneficial.

Other reasons could be lack of awareness of the taxpayer, filing of belated tax returns in which case, a simplified tax regime option is denied or having income from business where the option once selected cannot be changed.

Way Forward

The finance minister on several occasions has reiterated her intent to wean out deductions and exemptions to make the tax filing process administratively simple. However, given the trend in the past two years, it is clear that additional efforts are required to make the simplified tax regime attractive.

The government could look at extending mandated deductions such as standard deduction and PF investments, to the simplified tax regime. Additionally the thresholds for the same could also be enhanced. The tax rates may also be further reduced to make the scheme more popular and the scheme extended to taxpayers filing belated tax returns as well. These few tweaks could tip the scales in favour of the simplified tax regime.