Budget 2023: Key Numbers Investors Will Watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Feb. 1 present the last full budget of this government before the general election in 2024. It comes at a time when the government is trying to balance supporting the economy amid global headwinds and its path to fiscal consolidation.

The key things for investors to look out for include the government's commitment to the medium-term fiscal-consolidation path, weighing spending priorities on capex, manufacturing incentives, subsidies and welfare, and the supply of government bonds that the market may be able to absorb, stated a research note by Goldman Sachs on Jan. 10.