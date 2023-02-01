Budget 2023: ITC Shares Rebound As Analysts See Negligible Impact Of Duty Hike On Cigarettes

Shares of ITC Ltd. rebounded by afternoon trade on Wednesday as analysts expect negligible impact of a duty hike on cigarettes.

The shares had, however, fallen as much as 6.6% following the proposed 16% hike in calamity duty by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2023.

The National Calamity Contingent Duty on specified cigarettes was last revised three years ago.

"If it is only 16% increase in NCCD for cigarettes, then overall impact is negligible. Will see only low-single-digit hike of around 2% to 3%, which is not much of an issue," said Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Shares of the company gained 1.96%, as on 1: 06 p.m., compared with 1.55% gain in benchmark Nifty 50.

So far, the total traded volume stood at 8.4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 76, suggesting that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 32 maintained 'buy', three recommended 'hold', while none suggested 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 7.2%.