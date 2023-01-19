Budget 2023: Indian Corporates Seek A Relook At Buyback Tax

It's the season of wish lists for India Inc. The Union Budget is two weeks away, and one of the requests is that the finance minister consider amendments to the buyback tax. The chorus has gotten louder after a sub-group set up by market regulator SEBI to review the buyback framework recently suggested making the levy fairer.

Generally, the surplus profits of a company are distributed either by way of dividends or by buying back shares from the shareholders.

Currently, for both listed and unlisted companies, buyback tax is paid by the corporate entity at a rate of about 20%. The amendment for listed companies was made in 2019 after the government noticed abuse of the provisions. It was noted that companies would choose to distribute surplus profits via buybacks instead of paying dividends to their shareholders. The tax arbitrage was possible since the tax rate for capital gains to be paid by the shareholders was lower than the Dividend Distribution Tax, which was payable by the company.

Then, in 2020, the government amended the income tax law to shift the dividend distribution levy from the company into the hands of the shareholders.

Since the basis of the arbitrage between DDT and capital gains has gone away, the ask now is to move the buyback tax too in the hands of the shareholders